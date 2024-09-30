-
The U.S. Defense Department says that it was a non-combat-related incident.
KSKA: Tuesday, November 07, at 2:00 p.m. This week we’re taking a look back at mistakes made in Iraq from an insider’s perspective. Emma Sky, author of “The Unraveling:High Hopes and Missed Opportunities,” and Director of the World Fellows Program at Yale University, discusses how both internal and external political forces caused the mission in Iraq to fail and created lasting instability in the whole region. LISTEN HERE
The Alaska Air National Guard is preparing to send about 30 troops to Iraq. They will be from the 168th Refueling Wing, based at Eielson Air Force Base.
On Wednesday, the Military Police on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had a memorial ceremony for four of their number who died on June 4 while training Afghans for patrol duty in Laghman Province.