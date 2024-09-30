-
Anchorage Assembly members introduced two ordinances at their regular meeting Tuesday night that would suspend voting on a controversial labor initiative.
The Municipality of Anchorage has rejected a referendum petition that was aimed at stopping the city from collecting union dues directly from employee paychecks.Download Audio
Members of the Anchorage Tea Party and Libertarian groups have filed an application to put a ballot measure before voters that would prevent the municipality from deducting union dues directly from employee paychecks.Download Audio
A Fairbanks woman has been charged with submitting fraudulent signatures for the Alaska Coastal Management Program initiative. Deborah A. Carroll faces five felony and misdemeanor charges, including forgery, unsworn falsification, and perjury.
A petition book from Fairbanks for the Coastal Zone Management ballot measure was never turned in to election authorities by sponsors because it looked…
The advocacy group One Anchorage turned over more than 13,000 signatures to Anchorage’s municipal clerk on Thursday. “One Anchorage” wants to put an equal rights initiative on the next city ballot which will ensure the same rights for gay, lesbian and transgender individuals that are now guaranteed for women and minorities.
A Juneau-based nonprofit that aims to curb the use of plastic shopping bags in the Capital City won’t be deterred by voters’ rejection this week (Tuesday) of a citizen’s initiative to tax those bags at certain retailers.
An Alaska Supreme Court decided late Wednesday to let a vote on the ‘Save Our Salmon’ initiative go ahead in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.