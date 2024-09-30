Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Infection

  • Red coronaviruses float around
    Outdoor Explorer
    Returning to activity after a Covid infection
    Eric Bork
    On this Outdoor Explorer, the journey back to activity after a Covid infection. Our guests will include the team physician for the University of Washington football team who has been researching the impacts of Covid on athletes, a physical therapist who treats post-Covid breathing issues, and an Ironman athlete who has had his season turned upside down.
  • News
    Infection at Providence ICU on the Decline
    Len Anderson
    An infection that struck Providence Hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit in Anchorage in March now appears to be on the decline. A hospital administrator says Providence–working with state epidemiologists–carefully monitored the situation and instituted new procedures to protect the infants and assure the parents.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 2, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Natural Resources Commissioner Educates Washington DC About Alaska, Abuse Victims Take Case to Federal Court, Fire Risk in Fairbanks Decreases, Weather May Help Fight Hastings Wildfire, and more...