-
Governor Parnell today (Thursday) put the final touches on a law that legislators thought they had handled four years ago. With his signature, it is now illegal to send or read a text message while you are driving. Period, no question about it.
-
Over a million dollars in illegal drugs and over $330,000 worth of alcohol was seized last year in Western Alaska.
-
Alaska state prosecutors have filed a criminal charge of unsworn falsification against a former Anchorage police officer accused of living in the country illegally under a stolen identity.