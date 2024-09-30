-
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy and Russian tanker Renda will begin ice breaking operations Friday morning in preparation for their outbound journey from Nome.
The Renda has been pumping fuel for about 24 hours now. Sitnasuak Board Chair Jason Evans estimates that about a half million gallons have flowed into the tanks as of this afternoon.
The Coast Guard is confirming that the Cutter Healy will be used to break ice for a Russian tanker in the first-ever winter fuel delivery in Nome.
By the CBCA Canadian icebreaker carrying sonar gear and submersibles is surveying the waters of the Northwest Passage looking for the ships from the long lost John Franklin expedition.
The most powerful icebreaker in the world is now being built, and it will belong to China. That was among the revelations made by a worried Coast Guard Commandant to a U.S. Senate hearing Friday.