-
A Houston man has been taken into custody for threatening a state Trooper, among other charges. Kenneth Champ, 48, who owns Champ Septic Pumping, is also under investigation for dumping raw human sewage into a creek that runs near his property.
-
Chevron plans to sell its holdings in Cook Inlet. They will be sold to Houston-based Hilcorp Alaska LLC.
-
Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageBP announced today that it’s selling $7 billion in oil field assets to Houston based Apache Corporation. But the sale…