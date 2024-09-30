House Speaker Mike Chenault

-
State legislators are poring through copies of an instate gasline report released Tuesday, but it will be some time before the project gains or loses approval.
One Borough Plans to Sue Over Redistricting, Others May Join, Legislators Pore through Gasline Report, Documentary Airs About Alaska’s Century-Old Schooners, Sutton Mine Continues Development During Renewal Process, and more...
House and Senate leaders report progress in talks that could lead to extending the state’s Coastal Management Program.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...