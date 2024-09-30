-
KSKA: Friday, February 2 at 2:45pm It's the 20th anniversary of "V-Day", a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls started by author, playwright and activist Eve Ensler and Anchorage's STAR (Standing Together Against Rape) is presenting Ensler's play, The Vagina Monologues at the Bear Tooth Theatre to celebrate the event. Joining Stage Talk host Steve Hunt this week to talk about the show are the director Krista Schwarting, actor Amanda Cantrell and Jennifer Brown of STAR. The Vagina Monologues performs February 8 and 26.LISTEN HERE
Frances Hodgson Burnet's popular novel The Secret Garden has been made into numerous movies, a musical and also a straight play adapted by playwright Sylvia Ashby. Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting Ashby's version as their holiday show from November 20 until December 20 with curtain at 7:00pm Thursday-Saturday and 3:00pm on Sundays. Join Director David Block and ACT's Executive Director Sara Athans this week on Stage Talk to find out all about it. KSKA: Friday, Nov. 20, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
https://player.vimeo.com/video/104357106?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0&color=918a8a Adventure within Range from ATMI on Vimeo.Alaska Teen Media producers Barae and Aviva Hirsch explored Hope with U.S. Olympic Skier Holly Brooks. Brooks explains why she loves to train in the Chugach National Forest.
The National Weather Service is predicting another Chinook for Southcentral Alaska starting Tuesday.
There were two vehicle crashes on the Sterling Highway Friday that took four lives. There were two vehicle crashes on the Sterling Highway Friday that took four lives.