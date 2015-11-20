Frances Hodgson Burnett's popular novel The Secret Garden has been made into numerous movies, a musical and also a straight play adapted by playwright Sylvia Ashby. Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting Ashby's version as their holiday show from November 20 until December 20 with curtain at 7:00pm Thursday-Saturday and 3:00pm on Sundays. Join Director David Block and ACT's Executive Director Sara Athans this week on Stage Talk to find out all about it.

David Block : Director, ACT's The Secret Garden

: Director, ACT's Sara Athans: ACT's Executive Director

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, November 20, at 2:45 p.m.

