On thi next Outdoor Explorer, we will have the last of the series Travel School with Jodi Harskamp and Neal Stanbury and their children, Tui and Leif. The last time we checked in they were visiting the parks of Florida. Unexpectedly, Jodi gets called back to work and the homeward bound journey begins.
Sue Mauger is a scientist and conservationist who studies Alaska’s streams to learn the impact of climate change. So why did she go on a voyage to Antarctica? On the next outdoor explorer, we’ll discuss the unusual reason. Sue was invited to join a ship full of women scientists with the goal of learning about themselves and how they can be stronger in their work for the benefit of knowledge and the earth.Thanks for listening!