A crowd of about 30 people who braved chilly temperatures at the tip of the Homer Spit Monday morning were treated to a rare sight – the release of a fully rehabilitated sea otter back into the wild.
With its moniker “The End of the Road,” Homer has been the end point of many journeys over the years. One of the more unusual – and daunting – trips came to a close last Friday afternoon on the Homer Spit.
