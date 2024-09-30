-
November is "Highway Safety Month" in Alaska, as declared by Governor Sean Parnell in an executive proclamation detailing five themes for the coming five weeks. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, state department officials met to review the update of the Alaska Strategic Traffic Safety Plan and discuss how their departments are focusing on safety.
The Governor’s Advisory Board on the state’s marine highway system has new leadership. The Marine Transportation Advisory Board met late last week in Skagway - home of Mike Korsmo, outgoing Chair of the board.
Dangerous highways, old bridges and the Alaska Class ferry top the Alaska Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for the next four years.
A head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday on the Seward Highway outside of Girdwood killed a Kasilof man.
Erosion along the Copper River has forced the state Transportation Department to shut down the Copper River Highway out of Cordova.
Dan Bross, KUAC – FairbanksThe state has re-opened a flood damaged stretch of Taylor Highway. The Department of Transportation reports emergency repairs…
Photo Provided by Alaska State Troopers Two people were killed and others sought treatment for injuries after a multiple vehicle accident on the Seward…