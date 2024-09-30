-
An Alaska man is one of the fatalities in a helicopter accident that took four lives. Joint Base Lewis-McChord has released the names of the four Army aviators killed when two helicopters crashed during training at the Washington Army base.
The hearing into a Coast Guard pilot’s alleged negligence is over. The Article 32 proceeding wrapped up Friday afternoon in Juneau after the last round of witnesses.
The investigating officer for a hearing into last year's fatal Coast Guard helicopter crash off the coast of Washington State says he'll consider an additional charge of dereliction of duty against the crash's sole survivor, Lieutenant Lance Leone.