July 25, 2011 - July 29, 2011Here are some stories you may have missed this week: Para-Cycle Race Under Way in Ester, Language Tool Teaches Tlingit Alphabet, ‘Open Projector Night’ Draws Filmmakers and Fans, Pioneers Make Innovative Use of Fish Waste, This Week on AK: Yard Sales
The Tlingit language includes 50 letters, including some sounds that are not found in other languages.
36 Alaska Post Offices In Danger of Posting, Rural Alaska Program’s Success Attract Outside Dentists, Men in Juneau Earn Significantly More than Women, Bethel Residents React to Newspaper Shutdown, and more...
The Sealaska Corporation has uncovered an old Haida canoe on the corporation’s timber land near the Prince of Wales Island community of Kasaan.
Rep. Young Missing from Washington as Congress Nears Debt Limit Deadline, Two Fort Wainwright-based Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan, BP Cleaning Up Oil Spill on North Slope, Convicted Poacher Sentenced on Probation Violation, and more...