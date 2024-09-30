-
An Anchorage high school went into lock down this morning (Tuesday, 1/8) after a student brought a gun to school. Anita Shell is a spokeswoman for the Anchorage Police Department. She says another student saw the gun and reported it to an administrator.
-
An east Anchorage baby was shot in the head Sunday night after a gun was apparently accidentally discharged in an adjacent condominium apartment.
-
A Palmer grand jury has indicted nine people in relation to the theft of 38 handguns from a Wasilla store. Alaska State Trooper spokeswoman Beth Ipsen, says the nine, ranging in age from 30 years to a juvenile of 16, have a collective total of 72 felony charges against them.