Anchorage graduation rates were up, but fewer schools met the new Adequate Yearly Progress standards. KSKA's Len Anderson reports on the district's 2010-2011 "No Child Left Behind" results. Anchorage School District: A Word From Superintendent Comeau, AYP 2010-11
Yesterday the United Way of Anchorage announced a new initiative combining community energy with educational expertise to boost the Anchorage School District's three year graduation rate by 20 percent. Michele Brown, CEO and President of United Way of Anchorage, began by saying recent efforts to keep young people in school had enjoyed some success.
A report released on Wednesday covering the 2008-2009 school year, shows Anchorage School District's graduation rate has improved.Len Anderson, KSKA -…
