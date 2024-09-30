-
The 2013 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend will be $900, according to acting Revenue Commissioner Angela Rodell.
-
Last year, Alaskan exports topped $5 billion for the first time. Governor Sean Parnell made the announcement Monday based on a final tally of exported goods from last January through November.
-
Organizers of a citizen’s ballot initiative to restore Alaska’s Coastal Management Program have well over the number of signatures required to put it on the statewide ballot, says Juneau Mayor Bruce Botelho.
-
Governor Sean Parnell’s capital budget proposes improving eight Southeast boat harbors. They’re among dozens of regional projects in the administration’s public-works spending plan for the next fiscal year.
-
Sponsors of a citizens’ initiative to re-establish the Alaska Coastal Management Program are frustrated by the Parnell Administration’s apparent foot dragging.
-
The single biggest item on Governor Parnell’s disaster declaration for the Bering Sea storm was damage to the Nome-Council Highway.
-
Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell proposed a new way forward on a natural gas pipeline Thursday, saying if demand for gas has shifted from the Lower 48 to Pacific Rim markets, the state must be willing to move with it.
-
Thursday, senators began looking at a bill that would expand the Denali KidCare program to include more children. It is basically the same bill that passed the legislature in 2010 that he governor vetoed.
-
Governor Parnell has vetoed legislation that would bar a convicted felon from serving on a state government board or commission unless the conviction has been set aside.
-
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...