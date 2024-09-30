Its springtime and you know what that means--golf. Add a little disaster and a lot of misunderstanding and you get Ken Ludwig's hilarious farce, The Fox on the Fairway being presented by Anchorage Community Theatre running April 25th through May 18th. Carl Bright, director and Alex Albrecht who plays Dickie drop by Stage Talk to let us know what all the fuss is about.KSKA: Friday, April 25, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: