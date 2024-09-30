-
With two days to go until the session opens, it’s already off to a testy start. Download Audio
Alaska Senate passes legislation that seeks to advance a liquefied natural gas pipeline. Download Audio
The speaker of the State House does not have encouraging news on prospects for an Alaska gas pipeline.
Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell proposed a new way forward on a natural gas pipeline Thursday, saying if demand for gas has shifted from the Lower 48 to Pacific Rim markets, the state must be willing to move with it.