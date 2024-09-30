-
The wildfires around Nulato and Ruby on the Yukon River have been burning slowly but steadily this week. The Nulato Fire has covered more than 26 thousand acres, while a series of fires around Ruby have burned close to 65 thousand acres.
Elders within Alaska’s interior can now receive special care.The Yukon Koyukuk Elder Assisted Living Facility is now open for business in Galena.
Plane Crash Kills Five Near Birchwood, Lawmakers Preparing to Head Back to Juneau, Top Veterans Affairs Official Visiting Alaska, 360 North Carrying Soboleff Memorial Service, and more...
The king salmon run on the Yukon River is turning out to be one of the weakest on record. State and federal managers are predicting that the run will not…