In the FRONTLINE special, Losing Iraq, they will examine the chaos in Iraq, the rise of ISIS and the U.S. role in the conflict. Part One revisits FRONTLINE reporting on U.S. missteps in Iraq since 2003, and how, as American troops withdrew, the stage was set for a deadly adversary to rise up.
FRONTLINE takes an hour look at the widespread use of antibiotics in food animals and whether it is one of the causes for antibiotic resistance in people. Featuring an interview with the family of a young man who died of a bacteria outbreak that swept through a hospital at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD.Tuesday October 14 at 9:00 pm
From the courtroom to the living room (thanks to the hit television series “CSI”), forensic science is king. Expertise on fingerprints, ballistics and bite mark analysis are routinely called on to solve the most difficult criminal cases — and to put the guilty behind bars. KAKM: Tuesday, 4/17 at 9:00pm
During one weekend in Chicago in 2008, 37 people were shot, seven of them fatally. FRONTLINE follows a group of older former gang leaders trying to “interrupt” shootings and protect their communities from the violence they once committed. The film follows the inner workings of CeaseFire, an innovative program in Chicago designed to prevent shootings, including weekly meetings where the interrupters report on the simmering disputes and the senseless shootings in their neighborhoods. From director Steve James (Hoop Dreams, Stevie), "The Interrupters" is a compelling observational journey into the stubborn, persistent violence that plagues our American cities.KAKM: Tuesday, Feb. 14 @ 8:00pm