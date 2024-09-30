Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • News
    First 3 Subsistence Fishermen Found Guilty
    Angela Denning-Barnes
    Trials began yesterday for two dozen Kuskokwim subsistence fishermen who allegedly fished with salmon nets when they were restricted this past summer. The first three fishermen were found guilty at the Bethel District Court House today. The politics of subsistence rights versus state restrictions weighs far heavier on the trials than the violations themselves, worth $250 each
  • Photo courtesy of the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center
    News
    Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death
    Ellen Lockyer
    Only a day after her companion Taquoka was shipped to a bear reserve in Sweden, Shaguyik, the escaped grizzly cub, was found shot to death near Portage.…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 14, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
  • News
    Anchorage Police Confirm Body Found in Lake is Samantha Koenig
    Associated Press
    An Anchorage police spokesman says the Alaska state medical examiner's office has confirmed that a body recovered from Matanuska Lake is that of an 18-year-old coffee stand worker who vanished Feb. 1. Read More
  • News
    Body of Anchorage Woman Abducted From Coffee Stand Found Under Ice of Lake
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage Police Chief Mark Mew says investigators have found what they believe is the body of missing barista, Samantha Koenig. He made the announcement at APD Headquarters late Monday explaining that a forensic dive team discovered the body in Matanuska Lake. Read MoreView Matanuska Lake Map
  • Programs
    Oil Tax Revision Passed by Senate, Anchorage Election Investigation
    Kristin Spack
    The stories up for discussion this week are: the oil tax revision passed by the Senate; Anchorage election results and ballot shortage investigation; proposed bill to offset high energy costs; Samantha Koenig body found; legislative session winding down; and "Justice for Ted" rally.KSKA: Friday, 4/6 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 4/6 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 5:00pm
  • News
    Missing Talkeetna Musher Found
    Associated Press
    Two days after the search for her was called off, Talkeetna musher Melanie Gould contacted police on Saturday.