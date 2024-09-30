KSKA: Tuesday, March, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. On the program this week we’ll be hearing the 2018 Mayoral Race Candidate Forum. 8 of the 9 candidates wishing to be mayor of the Anchorage Municipality were in attendance. You’ll hear their answers to some questions about many of Anchorage’s upcoming ballot proposals, as well as questions from each other.LISTEN HERE

