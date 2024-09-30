-
The Alaska Mental Health Trust is changing its approach to a major land exchange with the federal government.
Government and nonprofit groups gathered on Prince of Wales Island recently to celebrate a pair of restoration projects. The Nature Conservancy, Trout Unlimited and the U.S. Forest Service worked together on the Harris River and Fubar Creek. Both were damaged by logging in past decades.
Besides visiting the Tongass in Southeast, the head of the U.S. Forest Service and National Resource Conservation Service – Harris Sherman – also spent three days in Western Alaska.
Senator Mark Begich is pushing the Forest Service for quick action on permits for two Prince of Wales Island mining projects.
