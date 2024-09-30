-
A search and rescue team from Angoon rescued a Sitka crab fisherman whose boat rolled over and sank in Chatham Strait yesterday (Thursday).
-
A man went overboard from a fishing boat in Chignik Lagoon Friday and has not been found. Moses Kosbruk, Junior, age 43, was with other crew members partying aboard the boat after a day of fishing.
-
Bristol Bay Times, Arctic Sounder and Dutch Harbor Fisherman to Stop Publishing During Transition to New OwnersThe Bristol Bay Times is going to disappear for a while, along with The Arctic Sounder and The Dutch Harbor Fisherman.
-
Jason Evans and his wife Kiana Peacock have purchased the weeklies: The Arctic Sounder, The Dutch Harbor Fisherman and The Bristol Bay Times. The sale also includes the specialty publications The Equipment Shopper and The Bush Shopper.
-
The fisherman who is missing after going overboard near Goodnews Bay on Monday has been identified as Gilbert Kilbuck, 37, of Platinum.
-
A man working on the engine of a fishing vessel fell overboard Monday near Goodnews Bay and hasn't been seen since.
-
The death of two Yakutat residents last week brings to seven the number of commercial fishermen killed this year in Alaska – and the season is just getting started.