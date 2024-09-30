-
Alaska fire fighters have headed to the Lower 48 to help with wild fires and other natural disasters. Alaska Fire Service spokesman Doug Stockdale says 133 overhead personnel, seven fire crews and two aircraft from Alaska have been deployed south to assist with incidents in 11 states.
Despite weeks of growth, the Railbelt complex of wildfires have not burned any structures. The complex's three fires have charred over 250 thousand acres…