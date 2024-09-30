-
Monday, March 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. In his best selling book, Feeling Good, Psychiatrist Dr. David Burns highlights how our automatic negative thoughts, cultivated by years of practice, cause nearly all depressive episodes. How do we develop these automatic negative thoughts and how can we change our thinking to shift our internal dialogue, improve our self esteem, and increase motivation? On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, co-host, Prentiss Pemberton welcomes back Dr. David Burns for a more in depth look at specific strategies and techniques aimed at changing our thinking and improving our mood.LISTEN NOW
Monday, Feb. 26, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Mood disorders like anxiety and depression are the most common mental health problems, affecting about 40% of the population at some point in their lives. How can we use the power of our thoughts to challenge unhealthy beliefs and overcome depression without medications? Please join co-host Prentiss Pemberton as he welcomes Dr. Davis Burns, for a discussion about his groundbreaking book Feeling Good: A clinically proven, drug-free treatment for depression and anxiety disorders.LISTEN HERE