The FBI has determined a white powder contained in packages sent to members of Alaska’s congressional delegation was not a hazardous substance but a sample of concrete material.
Last week, an FBI agent based in California who specializes in Civil Rights took part in a public forum held at Anchorage's Fairview Recreation Center. For an hour, Supervisory Agent Peter Kaupp told the packed room what constitutes a federal hate crime...and what does not.
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...
The Anchorage police, working the FBI, have arrested two suspects who apparently assaulted a man for no reason other than he was Alaska Native.Len…