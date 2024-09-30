-
Anchorage police say traffic detectives have arrested a 19-year-old woman charged in a fatal April hit and run crash.
Anchorage Police are seeking a hit and run driver who killed a young woman early Tuesday Morning. A little after 3 a.m. a motorist called police to report a body on the street fronting the Northway Mall. The victim was identified as Geraldine Burns, 25, an Alaska Native and mother of two.
There was a fatal vehicle rollover last Thursday in Mountain Village. Dead is driver Keith DelaRosa, age 21 of Mountain Village. His pickup overturned numerous times when it left Airport Road, and he died when he was thrown from it.
A vehicle left the road Monday morning in Wasilla and two young men were killed when it crashed into a retaining wall.
Sunday in South Anchorage a motorcycle struck a left turning vehicle on Dimond Boulevard. Investigation continues.
A head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday on the Seward Highway outside of Girdwood killed a Kasilof man.
Three people have died in two fatal accidents that occurred in Nome and Elim in the early morning hours Sunday.
There was a fatal shooting in a wooded area behind a Fairbanks apartment building Monday evening. There is no ID on the victim yet, or the suspect, who reportedly turned himself in Monday night.
There has been yet another fatal crash on the Sterling Highway. Marcie Toth, 56, of Kenai died when her car hit a pickup truck stopped for a turn at a Ninilchik store.
Alaska State Troopers have fatally shot a 19-year-old Palmer man they say was threatening officers with a gun.