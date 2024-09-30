-
Anchorage's street vendors are a hardy lot. Despite a blustery, wet summer, they are showing up at outdoor markets rain or shine. One familiar face at…
A reminder is out to Alaska's farmers that the deadline is approaching to sign up for federal transportation reimbursement. Farmers in states with high transportation costs qualify for the money, designed to even costs of getting food to market.
Cases of potato blight on 2 Alaska farms have been controlled, but agriculture officials are warning Alaska gardeners to keep an eye out for the fungus that can destroy potato crops.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving $200,000 in grant money to an organization that will help farmers in rural Alaska.
Wednesday August 3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmFarmers Markets are the biggest thing since Matanuska cabbages. And if you want to buy local there's more than just produce popping up around town. Join host Peter Dunlap-Shohl and his guests as they explore the differences in Anchorage Saturday Markets on Hometown, Alaska.