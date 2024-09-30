-
Courts have a role in protecting the most vulnerable in society. Young children are especially vulnerable; their early experiences actually shape their brain development. An Alaska judge is launching a therapeutic court with the welfare of young children in mind. LISTEN HERE
Divorce means decisions. Property, finances, children—all must be discussed and divided. Have you been in this position? Do you face this situation? Join Senior Judge Elaine Andrews as we walk through the complicated territory of family law. KSKA: Wednesday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.DOWNLOAD AUDIO