Time could be running out for the fast ferry Fairweather. It’s been plagued with engine problems, which are the subject of a lawsuit against the ship’s builder.
The Alaska state ferry Fairweather will return to service this weekend. Alaska Marine Highway Director Mike Neussel says repairs have been completed on the water jet that sprung a leak in late August.
The state ferry Fairweather is back in service after it had to cancel its run to Sitka Wednesday due to a mechanical problem involving steering and staffing. The problem was corrected with a new component in the control system and the Coast Guard cleared the vessel to proceed on Thursday.