Eviction

  • Hometown, Alaska
    Dealing with the tenant (or landlord) from hell
    Iris Vandenham
    Renting, whether you are the tenant or the landlord, can be fraught with conflict. Alaska has specific statutes that cover this housing arrangement. Justice Alaska explores hot spots in the Anchorage market and shares resources and legal tools for navigating this very common transaction. Your questions and experiences are welcome, so join us!LISTEN HERE
  • Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Residents Anxious as City Mulls Condemning Motel
    Daysha Eaton
    About two-dozen residents of a motel that was seized by the Municipality of Anchorage recently, may soon be looking for a new place to live. They have not been evicted yet, but the city says that will likely happen because of unsanitary conditions.Download Audio