Ernie Hall

    Hall Wins West Anchorage District by 500 Votes, Labor Referendum Denied
    Daysha Eaton
    The 'Write-in Nick Moe' campaign has announced they will not challenge the results of the Anchorage Municipal Election in West Anchorage's District 3. Thousands of voters wrote-in Moe's name on the ballot, but even after a hand-count election, election officials say Moe lost by more than 500 votes. Also today, Anchorage attorneys today denied an application to hold a referendum repealing the controversial ordinance that limits unions *and inspired Moe to jump into the race. Download Audio
    Officials Reviewing Anchorage Election, Write-in Campaign Hopeful
    Daysha Eaton
    The election commission has started reviewing question ballots from Tuesday's municipal election in Anchorage. But they won't be counting absentees until next week. KSKA'S Daysha Eaton has the story.