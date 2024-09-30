environmental concerns

Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    The Arctic in Action: Accomplishments of the Arctic Council as we Look to the Future
    Eric Bork
    Admiral Robert J. Papp, Jr., USCG (Ret.) will lead the effort to advance U.S. interests in the Arctic Region, with a focus on Arctic Ocean governance, climate change, economic, environmental, and security issues in the Arctic region as the United States holds the chairmanship of the Arctic Council from 2015-2017.LISTEN NOW
  • News
    Fuel May Have Leaked From Kulluk Lifeboats After Grounding
    Steve Heimel
    It looks like there was a spill from the Kulluk grounding after all. One of four life-boats dislodged and washed ashore as the huge rig grounded off Sitkalidik Island has at least two damaged fuel tanks. The rig itself has been towed to more sheltered waters and responders discovered the empty tanks while assessing materials washed to the the shoreline during the New Year's Eve grounding. The spill is estimated as under 270 gallons of diesel fuel. That estimate may rise as more tanks are examined on the four lifeboats.