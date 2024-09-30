-
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb49040000It looks like a second consecutive year of mild job growth for Anchorage as the city continues to emerge from the employment dip experienced in 2009. Alaska Economic Trends January 2012: Anchorage, page 8 (PDF)
-
Tuesday, legislators began looking at the discrepancy between Department of Labor reports of high employment on the North Slope and high unemployment among Alaskans qualified to work there.
-
The U.S. Congress's Joint Economic Committee has released updated statistics on veterans' employment numbers since September 11, 2001.
-
Alaska Senators Back ‘Pilot’s Bill of Rights', ‘Bullet Line’ May Disrupt Plans for Cook Inlet Drilling, Sea Otters Tagged for Population Study, New Statistics Show Unemployment Rates are Higher for Veterans, and more...