How and why do we react the way do when we encounter a stressful situation in the outdoors? Deb Ajango joins us to discuss physiological responses and how to train to perform in an emergency.
On this week's Alaska Edition, we discuss emergency preparedness in the state.
U.S. Senators Mark Begich and Washington's Maria Cantwell want the federal government to quickly look into the potential impacts of tsunami-generated…
Alaskans in coastal areas – including Homer – will hear a test of local tsunami sirens Wednesday. The tests coincide with “Tsunami Awareness Week” and are designed to educate the public about tsunami preparedness.
No school today in Cordova as National Guard troops continue digging out the town from a massive snowfall that prompted a disaster declaration over the weekend.
The storm heading toward the west coast of Alaska is starting to move in. Officials with the national weather service say the forecasts call for up to 14…
The Supreme Court of Alaska has granted a motion by the State of Alaska for emergency review of the Case of the Pebble Partnership versus the Lake and Peninsula Borough, as well as the State’s motion for leave to appear and participate in the case as a ‘friend of the court.'