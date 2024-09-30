The topics up for discussion this week are: the upcoming legislative session; latest ruling on the TAPS oil tax case; the justice department must explain why the Young investigation documents aren’t public; lots of snow; Parnell’s oil meeting; reapportionment case proceeds in Fairbanks; cracking down on drunkenness in bars; Joe Miller sues the North Star Borough.KSKA: Friday, 1/13 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/14 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/13 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/14 at 5:00pm

