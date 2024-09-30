-
The topics up for discussion this week are: the upcoming legislative session; latest ruling on the TAPS oil tax case; the justice department must explain why the Young investigation documents aren't public; lots of snow; Parnell's oil meeting; reapportionment case proceeds in Fairbanks; cracking down on drunkenness in bars; Joe Miller sues the North Star Borough.
The stories up for discussion this week are: Bill Sheffield resigns as port director; the Russian tanker Renda is on its way to Nome; oil execs meet with Gov. Parnell; Steller Sea Lion battle in court; Attorney General John Burns steps down; Anchorage's New Years; Shaeffer Cox update.
This week, the debt ceiling has been raised but stability has yet to be seen; the impacts of the loss of Alaska Newspapers; a former Murkowski aide may be headed to prison; community response to Mayor Sullivan’s proposed sidewalk sitting ordinance; surviving on urban subsistence; and a discussion of ANCSA.
Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18This week they will talk about: what has happened with the Palin emails so far; the Port of Anchorage; Melanie Gould's disappearance and reemergence; Pete Kott's trial date has been set; Parnell takes a rural road trip; trimming the capital budget; and finally, the Bonnie Craig murder is finally solved.