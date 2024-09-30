Ed Schoenfeld

-
Tribal groups and Native corporations will get insights into government contracting during a three-day event this week.The Alaska Native Economic Development and Procurement Trade Fair is offering information on a variety of business programs, including 8-a contracting. It’s Tuesday through Thursday at the Tlingit and Haida Central Council headquarters on West Willoughby Avenue in Juneau.
Coming up this week: the fall chum run on the Yukon has started, and managers are expecting it to be strong; NOAA has a new plan to address the problem of the charter industry constantly exceeding their harvest limits; and the lessons learned from the ammonia leak at a Sitka cannery.
Post offices in Southeast Alaska's Douglas and Point Baker are among 36 in Alaska tentatively slated for closure under a federal money-saving plan.
Right now it's an idea and a process of negotiation between those who want to build and design a new ferry and state transportation officials. Local preference is definitely a factor here.
An Alaska cruise ship appears to have limited the spread of an ongoing gastrointestinal illness.
Wednesday is mark-up time for the bill allowing Tongass National Forest land selections by the Sealaska Native corporation in the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee.
Governor Sean Parnell has named nine Alaskans to his new Timber Task Force.
Alaska has fewer environmental monitors on cruise ships this year. State officials say enough Ocean Rangers remain to do the job. But critics are worried.
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...
Sealaska is helping reopen Kake’s fish-processing plant. It’s part of the regional Native corporation’s increased emphasis on Southeast Alaska investments. It also continues to expand its lower 48 businesses, some of which operate overseas.