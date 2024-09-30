-
Coming up this week: the fall chum run on the Yukon has started, and managers are expecting it to be strong; NOAA has a new plan to address the problem of the charter industry constantly exceeding their harvest limits; and the lessons learned from the ammonia leak at a Sitka cannery.
At some low tide pretty soon, the bomb squad will take a look at something a tourist discovered on the tide flats at the end of the Sitka airport runway.
Friday, July 8 at 2:30pmComing up this week, the chum bycatch in the Pollock B Season is so far even higher than last year; What’s it like fishing from aboard a 100-year-old boat, and can the tiny fishing community of Pelican return to its former glory days?
Sitka Fine Arts Camp is underway on the campus of the former Sheldon Jackson College. The opening of camp earlier this month is just the latest step in the transformation of a campus that, just four years ago, faced an uncertain future.
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...
Ben Grussendorf, a former speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives and a former mayor of Sitka, died Friday morning after a brief illness. He was 69.
Salazar Announces Acceleration of Lease Sale in NPR-A, Arctic Council Reports Record Temperatures Since 2005, Former Mayor of Sitka Ben Grussendorf Dies of Illness, Parnell Administration Optimistic About Gas Pipeline, and more...
The Southeast Alaska Indian Cultural Center is parting ways with the National Park Service. The cultural center has been located in a wing of the visitor center at Sitka National Historical Park for 42 years.
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...
This is AK on Alaska News Nightly. Today we're launching this new show within a show, but really we should say we're reviving it. Many of you may remember the hour long AK that went off the air in 2008. Regrettably we can't bring back the whole show, but each Friday Alaska News Nightly will include a shorter version of the award winning program.