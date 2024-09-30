Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
East High School

  • News
    Hmong Student Heads to College, Credits Cut Counselor
    Daysha Eaton
    An East High School graduate is on her way to college at University of Alaska Anchorage. That transition is noteworthy because the student is a refugee, has two kids and barely spoke English when she started High School. Pang Thao attributes her success to a specialized counselor who recently lost her job because of school district budget cuts.Download Audio
    News
    Police Arrest Anchorage Student After Online Threats
    Daysha Eaton
    A possible attack was thwarted by law enforcement at an Anchorage School yesterday (Thursday). Officials are being tight-lipped about details, but confirm that a tip from out of state alerted them that an East High School student was involved in an online plot to attack a school.