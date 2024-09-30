-
As of noon Sunday, Dillingham Police had not labeled the death of Ella S. George, 55, a homicide. She was found deceased by a family friend around 5 p.m. Saturday evening at her daughter April Olson's home on Cessna Drive, across from the Dillingham Bible Fellowship church.
-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says U.S. and Russia researchers will begin the largest-ever survey of ice seals in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s west coast.
-
The largest campaign in the history of Dillingham has been geared toward defeating a long discussed annexation effort by the city.
-
The Alaska Legislature is scheduled to go back into session on Jan. 17 but in advance of that date lawmakers are starting to reveal some of the bills that will be introduced. One of the bills would give employers who hire a veteran a large tax credit.
-
Some Jalapeno Peppers likely shipped to Alaska have been recalled because of potential contamination with salmonella. So far no cases of the disease have been reported here.
-
The Alaska Public Offices Commission has issued a decision regarding their investigation into RBG Bush Planes for alleged illegal campaign contributions.
-
The Bristol Bay Native Association is getting ready to plan a transit system for Bristol Bay. BBNA officials say the service could link people who live in Southwest Alaska’s outlying villages to regional hubs like Dillingham for work, medical care and other services.
-
A local attorney has been appointed to replace retired Dillingham judge Fred Torisi. Pat Douglas is thoroughly familiar with the justice system there, as Mike Mason of member station KDLG reports.
-
The local college campus in Bristol Bay is asking area residents for a little piece of their Christmas tree.
-
The Pebble Mine is the most talked about and controversial proposed mining project in Southwest Alaska but it’s not the only project being looked at.