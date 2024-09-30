-
Highlights from the Assembly Running Program featuring candidates vying for seat F.
Ronald Alleva and incumbent Assemblyman, Dick Traini run for Seat F in the Anchorage Assembly.
The Anchorage Assembly finally set a date for a vote on a referendum that would repeal a controversial labor law last night (Tues. 1/28). It won't happen until fall.
The Anchorage Assembly unanimously passed a new version of an ordinance that allows bars to stay open for an extra 'safety' hour so that patrons can filter out slowly. The assembly hopes the new version of the law will increase participation in a program aimed at curbing problems at closing time.
The Anchorage Assembly will hear public testimony Tuesday on an ordinance that would cap pay for the city's executive workers.Download Audio