Department of Transportation

A winter storm moving up the Kenai Peninsula has created some extremely hazardous driving conditions, even prompting the closure of the Whittier Tunnel as well as a stretch of the Seward Highway.
Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DC, Casey Kelly, KTOO - Juneau & Shane Iverson, KYUK - BethelFights in Congress are holding up approval of the bill that authorizes the Federal Aviation Administration.
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...
The Taylor Highway is open again after a washout and slide made two sections of the road impassable.
Parnell Vows to Veto Coastal Management Bill, Parnell Proposes to ‘Secure Alaska’s Future Initiative – Oil’, Estimate of Cook Inlet Natural Gas Reserves Increased by 10x, NASA Wraps Up ICESCAPE Mission, and more...