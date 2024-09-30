Deanna Garrison

-
Slowly but surely, Southeast Alaska’s fledgling aquaculture industry is beginning to take hold.
Coming up this week: Seven commercial fishermen have died already this year, prompting renewed emphasis on small boat safety; the challenges of tracking chinook with sonar, and tricking salmon for fun and profit.
Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
Some of the highest concentrations of paralytic shellfish toxins ever recorded have been found in recent scientific samples collected around Ketchikan. The findings come as state health officials investigate a recent spike in probable paralytic shellfish poisoning cases in Metlakatla.
Coming up this week, the commercial clam diggers who died last week in Cook Inlet apparently overloaded their skiff, we’ve got an update of the Togiak herring fishery, and Alaska’s fishiest artist is recognized.