With the current budget bottleneck in the state legislature, there is both good and bad news for communities. Some bills that would have increased costs for local governments are on the shelf this session, while there is certainty that communities statewide will be receiving less revenue sharing. While lawmakers struggle to close the budget gap, most headlines are focused on the big picture. But what about the small screen? On this week's Alaska Edition we'll take a look at how the state's fiscal crisis is translating in small town Alaska. Listen Now:
If you go to most cities these days, you can log on to your smart phone and find a bus app that will tell you where the closest bus stop is, when the next…
The Mountain View Boys & Girls Club is packed with kids after school. One reason they show up is the music. There's a room filled with instruments and a digital production studio. Now an Anchorage DJ who grew up in the neighborhood is adding to the mix by sharing his craft.
Compared to just a few years ago it's easier recycle in Anchorage. Since 2008, curbside recycling of paper, cardboard and plastics has spread throughout the municipality. And there are drop-off locations for other things from construction materials to electronics. But there's one thing that people can't recycle that they used to be able to: glass. KSKA's Daysha Eaton looks into what's holding up glass recycling in Anchorage.
The Chair of the Anchorage Assembly has appointed an independent third party investigator to look into what went wrong during the April 3rd Municipal Election. A retired judge investigate the matter. Chair Ernie Hall made the announcement at Tuesday's regular assembly meeting, along with other election updates. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and has this report.
You don't hear the glockenspiel much in modern music. But Alaska singer-song writer Meg Mackey weaves it, along with acoustic and electric guitar, accordion, banjo and foot stomps onto her new Album 'Eat Your Heart Out'. KSKA's Daysha Eaton reports that, although she'll soon be playing at the'World Cafe Live'in Philadelphia, you can still hear Mackey at small venues around Anchorage. Read More...
Exactly one month after the chaos of election night, the Anchorage Assembly voted to certify the Municipal Election Thursday evening. But the certification will be subject to the results of a hand recount of ballots. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and filed this report. Read More...
The Alaska Community Foundation has established an endowment fund in honor of Anchorage School District Superintendent, Carol Comeau. Comeau is retiring after nearly 40 years with the ASD. As KSKA's Daysha Eaton reports, the fund will help provide grants for projects that will directly impact students.
Municipal Leaders are reacting to a report by the Election Commission on the April 3rd Election. The Commission presented the report at a public meeting late Wednesday. It was critical of the clerk's role in the election, but said it should be certified. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.
The Anchorage Election Commission just released their report on the April 3rd Municipal election. They are asking the Assembly to adopt their report and certify the election. But they did find some problems and made several recommendations. KSKA's Daysha Eaton explains.