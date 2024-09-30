-
Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is in Alaska, along with his deputy, David Hayes. They will meet with Alaska businesses this morning and then have a press availability.
President Obama created Tuesday a new inter-agency group to coordinate oil and gas development in Alaska.
In Washington D.C. on Tuesday, the Center for Strategic and International Studies or CSIS held a one day conference on Arctic oil and gas development.
