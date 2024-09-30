The prologue alone is enough to make you bolt the door and bar the window, lest some wayward grizzly find you quivering there, come this June or July. But Dan Bigley's "Beyond the Bear" is much more than a sensational bear attack white-knuckler. It takes the long walk to a recovery made possible only because of Bigley's bone-deep resilience and uncrushable drive to recover. Find out who he is today, a decade after the attack, and how he got there. Lessons for us all. KSKA: Wednesday 4/10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen