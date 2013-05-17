Writer Talk: Kris Farmen and Dan Bigley

This week on Addressing Alaskans, author and bear attack survivor Dan Bigley joins author Kris Farmen on stage for a conversation about their unique stories and writing processes. Bigley's recent memoir, Beyond the Bear, is an incredible story of survival and Kris Farmen is the author of two novels, most recently, Turn Again. Their on-stage conversation hosted by Vered Publishing and Design House was recorded at the Wilda Marston theater in Anchorage on April 17.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, May 21, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 21, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: April 17, 2013 at the Wilda Marston theater in Anchorage

SPEAKERS:





Dan Bigley, author

Kris Farmen, author / journalist

MODERATOR: Don Reardon, author

HOST: Vered Publishing and Design House



About

