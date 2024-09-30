-
The Alaska Senate today (Wednesday) unanimously passed a bill giving judges the ability to consider Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders as a mitigating factor in sentencing for non-violent crimes.
City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
A local attorney has been appointed to replace retired Dillingham judge Fred Torisi. Pat Douglas is thoroughly familiar with the justice system there, as Mike Mason of member station KDLG reports.